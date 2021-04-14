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The CCP Has Been Working on Moving Gold Reserves Out of the US to Defeat US Dollars for Years
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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70 views • April 14, 2021
https://gnews.org/1090479/

In the GTV livecast on April 5, 2021, Mr. Miles Guo revealed that since 2006 the CCP had started to prepare a war to defeat the U.S. economy by talking different countries into withdrawing their gold reserves in the U.S. and making the U.S. dollar collapse. He also revealed that this was easily done by bribing U.S. Congressmen and infiltrating into various standing committees in the Congress so that these politicians could help the CCP when they were needed.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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