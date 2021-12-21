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Dr. Judy Mikovits - Memorial To Her Husband David
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7319 views • December 21, 2021
There is hope and joy when Jesus is your Lord and Savior. This is just what the doctor prescribes for a darkened world.
Please share the important message. What a wonderful couple.
Please share the important message. What a wonderful couple.
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