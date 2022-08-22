Out of darkness: Heavy is the Crown with Prof James Small | Part 1 - 3

Heavy is the Crown Prof James Small Pt 1 Indigenous Americans Malcolm X 2Pac Heavy is the Crown Prof James Small Pt 2 Ancient Kemet Coptic Church the Slave Trade Heavy is the Crown Prof James Small Pt 3 The Trinity Matriarchy Attack on the Black Family

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Professor James Small is a scholar-activist, dynamic speaker, and organizational consultant. He is also CEO of Sanaa Lodge Enterprise, Ghana, Ltd.; CEO & President, African-American Management Company, Ghana, Ltd.; International Vice President, Organization of Afro-American Unity (O.A.A.U.); Priest of Oya, Babalorisha, Ifa Tradition; and past President of the Eastern Region of the Association for the study of Classical African Civilization (ASCAC). Prof. . Out of Darkness will explore the Nubian/Kushitic origins of Nile Valley Civilization, contact between Africa and the Americas since the times of antiquity, as well as the influence of the Moors in Europe leading to Europe’s intellectual Renaissance. In addition, the film will analyze the history of modern-day racism, the concept of “white supremacy,” the impact of Hip Hop as a social movement, and the idea of nationhood. In the Extended Version see the full director's cut of Out of Darkness, with five additional chapters (Burden of Proof, Out of Afrika, Post-Trauma, Illusion of Inclusion, & Illuminati) not shown in the Theatrical Version. These additional chapters further detail the Kushitic origins of Ancient Kemet (Egypt), explore the contact between Ancient Africa and Ancient America, as well as the psychology of multi-generational trauma and its relation to the history of white supremacy. Out of Darkness is narrated by Prof. Kaba Kamene and co-stars Dr. Umar Johnson, Dr. Claud Anderson, Tim Wise, Prof. James Small, Dr. Joy DeGruy, Anthony Browder, Sabir Bey, Atlantis Browder, and Taj Tarik Bey. https://www.amazon.com/Out-Darkness-Dr-Umar-Johnson/dp/B083CMXGLR/ref=sr_1_2?crid=V5STFX2ROK7E&keywords=out+of+darkness+documentary&qid=1652157684&s=instant-video&sprefix=Out+of+Darkness%2Cinstant-video%2C249&sr=1-2 https://tv.apple.com/us/movie/out-of-darkness/umc.cmc.6qpc727kpy4ff45mlsk1nk18h?action=play https://play.google.com/store/movies/details?id=5iy-Y5gDZDI.P https://vimeo.com/ondemand/outofdarknessextended https://www.vudu.com/content/movies/details/Out-of-Darkness/1980357 Out of Darkness series, Heavy is the Crown In this second installment in the Out of Darkness series, Heavy is the Crown explores the African origins of the world’s major religions by examining the “original mythological stories” that have served not only as the basis for spiritual systems across the planet but for many of the foundational concepts of “western civilization” itself. In addition to bringing to life the story of the Ausarian Drama, this first volume of Heavy is the Crown details how the original spiritual traditions of Ancient Kemet, most particularly the “Judgement Scene” found in the Book of the Coming Forth by Day, have laid the foundation for modern-day western religion. Starring Tony Browder, Kaba Kamene, David Banner, and Prof. James Small. Release date: April 22, 2022 Documentary websites https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B09QG4YM3Q/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r https://tv.apple.com/us/movie/out-of-darkness-heavy-is-the-crown-vol-1/umc.cmc.5xsd7wbxf4tnhostatdyr1bp8 https://play.google.com/store/movies/details/Out_of_Darkness_Heavy_is_the_Crown_Vol_1?id=CexLICXYrEg.P&hl=en_US&gl=US https://vimeo.com/ondemand/heavyisthecrown