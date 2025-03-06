Trump Plunging America Into CHAOS | Canada Hits Back Hard On Tariffs | Maverick News Call in Show

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maverick News Top Stories:
* Trump Pauses Auto Tariffs - We Tell You Why!
* Canada's Targeted Tariffs Will Hit U.S. Hard
* Krisiti Noem Insults Canada AGAIN!
* Trudeau Practises Diplomacy In New Call With Trump
Plus special call in show - TARIFF EDITION - and today's TOP TOP TOP News Stories with Rick Walker.
Please support our journalism by donating at:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
Visit our Website At:
#tariffs, #trump, #trudeau,