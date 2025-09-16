BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
LIVE: Assassin Story DOESN'T ADD UP! What Are They HIDING From Us?? | LET'S TALK
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
704 followers
2860 views • 4 days ago

JOIN ME LIVE: The story of Charlie Kirk’s murder is full of unanswered questions — the evidence against the alleged assassin has MAJOR holes. No bullet has been recovered. The crime scene was wiped clean almost instantly. Was the fatal wound caused by a ricochet? Was Charlie wearing body armor? Was there another shooter altogether, like JFK? I’ll be digging into these questions, taking your comments, engaging with the live chat, and cutting through the noise together. Join me for a real, unfiltered conversation. And if you have questions you’d like me to cover ahead of time, drop them in the comments on this post. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Call 800-958-1000 or visit http://TNUSA.com/MIA to talk to a real expert at Tax Network USA. Take the pressure off. Let Tax Network USA handle your tax issues. Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call!

Keywords
podcastbrighteoncontent
