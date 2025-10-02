CTP (20251004 S3E120) Anger Hate Hubris BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3E120) Holy Rage: Finding God's Purpose in Our Darkest Moments
Processing anger through a Christian lens after tragedy, focusing on the Charlie Kirk assassination and its unexpected spiritual impact. I explore how anger as a natural emotion becomes sinful only when it drives destructive actions, while reflecting on how this tragic event is inadvertently fueling what may be "Jesus Revolution 2.0."
• Anger is a normal human emotion and part of the grieving process
• The difference between feeling anger and being ruled by it determines its spiritual impact