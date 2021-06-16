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Full interview with Professor Bhakdi, Professor emeritus of Medical Microbiology and Immunology
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222 views • June 16, 2021
Thinking Slow, June 5, 2021
Extraordinary interview covering vaccination and adverse events including clotting and disease enhancement and the risks to children. A must watch.
Link to slide deck:
https://thinkingsloworg.wpcomstaging.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/slides_4June2021_final.pdf
Extraordinary interview covering vaccination and adverse events including clotting and disease enhancement and the risks to children. A must watch.
Link to slide deck:
https://thinkingsloworg.wpcomstaging.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/slides_4June2021_final.pdf
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