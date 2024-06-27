Ukraine does not want the war to continue for many years. We do not have that much time; many people are dying, — Zelensky

According to him, Kiev should prepare a settlement plan based on the points of the peace formula within a few months.

adding:

The United States, Israel, and Ukraine are discussing the delivery of up to 8 Patriot air defense systems to Kiev, reports The Financial Times.

Although the agreement has not been finalized, it is likely to involve sending the Patriot systems from Israel to the U.S. first, and then to Ukraine, according to the publication.

According to five people informed about the negotiations, the outline of the agreement, was discussed among ministers and high-ranking officials from the three countries.

In April, Israel announced that it would begin decommissioning its eight Patriot batteries, which have been in service for over 30 years, and replacing them with more advanced systems.

However, the batteries, which were used in the current war on Gaza, have not yet been decommissioned due to concerns that tensions with Hezbollah could escalate into a full-scale war.