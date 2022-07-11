Russian Security Chief: Poland Will Seize Western Ukraine

Will western Ukraine become Polish territory? The Polish leadership is working on various plans for the division of Ukraine, said the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin. Thus, Warsaw plans to deploy its "peacekeeping contingent" in the west of Ukraine . In addition, it is possible to create a proxy state controlled by Poland on the Eastern Kresy , which will be "under the protection" of the Polish armed forces.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/11/22.





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