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Coronavirus Pralaya and the Fate of Humanity
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26 views • August 24, 2020
During this time of the Coronavirus pandemic, the United Nations is warning of the “great deluge”. Literally a “poverty tsunami”, the “Great Flood of Biblical proportions” - a catastrophic destruction event.
With any destruction comes the opportunity of redemption, rejuvenation, re-creation.
2020 is the time for the long awaited and desperately needed superconscious breakthrough for humanity. Currently, not a single one of the 200 countries on the planet stands for the need of all humans to recognize the space of eternal fulfillment laying dormant inside each one of us.
We can go on for generations and generations ignoring it but the need and fulfillment for all life is simply to realise itself as ALREADY FULFILLED, as a very extension and expression of the Oneness of Life itself.
Importantly, how much longer can the planet Earth withstand the delusion of humanity? In just a few short years the Earth’s entire oceans will be exterminated. A few years after that all her forests will have been destroyed.
How much longer can each one of us deny our personal responsibility for humanity? For the human existence? And our impact on our only known home?
Each one of us has a special, unique, and very important role to play in the history of humanity and of the planet Earth. That’s why we are here, right now.
How much longer will we pretend it is someone else’s responsibility? Some unseen person - neither here nor there, and certainly neither me, nor now?
As much as we try to deny, the truth is the Source of all of Life is Alive inside of each one of us. It is You, and it is Now!
The existence of fear and doubt is not to destroy us - it is to challenge us - to rise to the next level. To rise above the fear and deliver the result. To rise above the delusion and the destruction and experience the eternally rejuvenating nature of our own consciousness - the collective source of Oneness.
All successes came in our lives because despite any fear, we persevered to the result.
Now more than ever, in 2020 - during this time of the great deluge, the great destruction or “pralaya” - humanity needs a result.
In Bhagavad Gita, Sri Krishna says “svalpam apyasa dharmasya,trayate mahato bhayat” - any small action you do in the right direction creates lasting benefit.
2020 and the “Coronavirus reset” is the accelerated expansion of Consciousness - the opportunity for human consciousness to take the leap, to the next level of evolution. From a competition-based, for-profit, exploitative life to a for-conscious civilization. A shift from survival-of-the-fittest to the brave New World Order of a mutually-enriching, consciousness-based society.
It is time humans shift our thinking from “What do I need to hold for myself?” to “How can I contribute my best to life?” This subtle shift means our society is no longer based on the fear and greed of competition and grabbing but on the conscious needs of myself and others.
The need of all life is simply to recognize its own existence as life itself. The need of society is to realise my own existence as life itself and give to others this same gift of ultimate fulfillment.
This is the superconscious shift, the path of raising global human consciousness to the next level - the revival of the great Hindu civilization of enlightenment, giving a superconscious breakthrough to the Cosmos itself. It CAN be done, it MUST be done and all delusions during Coronavirus are now melting down.
Now is the time to drop the past, the fear, the worry and the greed, and ask myself - how can I contribute the very best of me to life? And how can I DELIVER the necessary RESULT to others - Now?
(20 August 2020)
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#HinduismNow #News #Hinduism
With any destruction comes the opportunity of redemption, rejuvenation, re-creation.
2020 is the time for the long awaited and desperately needed superconscious breakthrough for humanity. Currently, not a single one of the 200 countries on the planet stands for the need of all humans to recognize the space of eternal fulfillment laying dormant inside each one of us.
We can go on for generations and generations ignoring it but the need and fulfillment for all life is simply to realise itself as ALREADY FULFILLED, as a very extension and expression of the Oneness of Life itself.
Importantly, how much longer can the planet Earth withstand the delusion of humanity? In just a few short years the Earth’s entire oceans will be exterminated. A few years after that all her forests will have been destroyed.
How much longer can each one of us deny our personal responsibility for humanity? For the human existence? And our impact on our only known home?
Each one of us has a special, unique, and very important role to play in the history of humanity and of the planet Earth. That’s why we are here, right now.
How much longer will we pretend it is someone else’s responsibility? Some unseen person - neither here nor there, and certainly neither me, nor now?
As much as we try to deny, the truth is the Source of all of Life is Alive inside of each one of us. It is You, and it is Now!
The existence of fear and doubt is not to destroy us - it is to challenge us - to rise to the next level. To rise above the fear and deliver the result. To rise above the delusion and the destruction and experience the eternally rejuvenating nature of our own consciousness - the collective source of Oneness.
All successes came in our lives because despite any fear, we persevered to the result.
Now more than ever, in 2020 - during this time of the great deluge, the great destruction or “pralaya” - humanity needs a result.
In Bhagavad Gita, Sri Krishna says “svalpam apyasa dharmasya,trayate mahato bhayat” - any small action you do in the right direction creates lasting benefit.
2020 and the “Coronavirus reset” is the accelerated expansion of Consciousness - the opportunity for human consciousness to take the leap, to the next level of evolution. From a competition-based, for-profit, exploitative life to a for-conscious civilization. A shift from survival-of-the-fittest to the brave New World Order of a mutually-enriching, consciousness-based society.
It is time humans shift our thinking from “What do I need to hold for myself?” to “How can I contribute my best to life?” This subtle shift means our society is no longer based on the fear and greed of competition and grabbing but on the conscious needs of myself and others.
The need of all life is simply to recognize its own existence as life itself. The need of society is to realise my own existence as life itself and give to others this same gift of ultimate fulfillment.
This is the superconscious shift, the path of raising global human consciousness to the next level - the revival of the great Hindu civilization of enlightenment, giving a superconscious breakthrough to the Cosmos itself. It CAN be done, it MUST be done and all delusions during Coronavirus are now melting down.
Now is the time to drop the past, the fear, the worry and the greed, and ask myself - how can I contribute the very best of me to life? And how can I DELIVER the necessary RESULT to others - Now?
(20 August 2020)
---------------------------------------
Visit us around the web:
Facebook: https://facebook.com/HNGlobalPress
Youtube: https://youtube.com/HinduismNow
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HN_Global_Press
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hinduismnowgp/
---------------------------------------
#HinduismNow #News #Hinduism
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