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Children of the Great Reset
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70 views • December 31, 2020
It not so great, is it? It is planned child abuse. Those that do not fight it and let it continue will pay along with those that have planned and executed the carnage.
With no apologies.
See government proven unlawful: hudok.info
Treaty of Peace aka Bill of Peace
With no apologies.
See government proven unlawful: hudok.info
Treaty of Peace aka Bill of Peace
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