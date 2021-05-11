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Do White Lives Matter?
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65 views • May 11, 2021
Subscribe on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/amrenaissance
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance notes that everyone agrees that black lives matter. The crisis over "family separation" at the border proves that Hispanic lives matter. But what about white lives? This disturbing video offers little-known facts and striking comparisons, and ends with a challenge: "Judge for yourself."
First posted to YouTube on June 29, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance notes that everyone agrees that black lives matter. The crisis over "family separation" at the border proves that Hispanic lives matter. But what about white lives? This disturbing video offers little-known facts and striking comparisons, and ends with a challenge: "Judge for yourself."
First posted to YouTube on June 29, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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