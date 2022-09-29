Escaping the Matrix Podcast EP. 01 - The Mental Healthcare System with Cory Harrison

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Escaping The Matrix Links:
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/escaping-the-matrix/
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@EscapingTheMatrix:3
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/escapingthematrix
Article links:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11152221/Why-people-sectioned-psychiatrists.html
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/may/11/canada-cases-right-to-die-laws
https://apnews.com/article/covid-science-health-toronto-7c631558a457188d2bd2b5cfd360a867
https://www.newsweek.com/catholica-exorcists-say-they-are-overloaded-possessed-people-1712382
https://www.globalresearch.ca/cult-modern-psychology/5791867
Mass Psychosis Video Link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09maaUaRT4M