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Vaccine Programs are Sacrificial Ritual Genocide
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79 views • November 22, 2019
We are told the sacrifices (vaccines side-effects, including deaths) are "rare". However, as of 2018, 70% of VACCINATED American children are suffering chronic illnesses, many of which are increasingly disabling and deadly. Cancer is now the leading cause of death by-disease in VACCINATED American children. 2013, was the last year our agencies reported the totals, and it was 43% of the vaccinated American children sick and/or dying at that time. A rise from 43% to 70% in only five years means we have NO FUTURE if we don't stop this very SOON. Entirely unvaccinated kids have no cancers. Entirely unvaccinated infants do not die of SIDS. Less than 1% of entirely unvaccinated kids have ANY health problems AT ALL! Only a complete MORON is incapable of understanding what these things mean.
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