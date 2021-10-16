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Lithuania Tyranny, Passports Go Beyond Apartheid
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682 views • October 16, 2021
Lithuania Tyranny, Passports Go Beyond Apartheid
https://rumble.com/vnry2z-lithuania-vaccine-tyranny-passports-go-beyond-apartheid.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=3
An excerpt taken from Full Show UK Column News - 13th October 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bUhg3S81xpUR/
https://www.ukcolumn.org
In effect from 13 September 2021.
DuneDrifter - THIS MUST BE STOPPED.
The EU's strictly applied Health Passport in Lithuania
Without a Passport you cannot
You cannot visit any cafes or restaurants.
You cannot enter any non-essential stores.
You cannot enter any shopping center or large store.
You cannot receive beauty services (hair, nails, salons, etc).
You cannot use repair services which last longer than 15 minutes.
You cannot enter public indoor spaces.
You cannot enter a fitness centre, gym, or sauna.
You cannot attend outdoor events which have more than 500 people.
You cannot sit and read in libraries. You may only use the library to pick up and return books.
You cannot travel by train. [The government temporarily rescinded this restriction for now because it’s unworkable and causing chaos.]
You cannot enter banks or insurance agencies unless the purpose is to receive pensions or social benefits where the service lasts no more than 15 minutes.
Students cannot enter university without the Pass. [Because many students are not vaccinated, the government announced a grace period: until October, students may take free (i.e., government-paid) Covid tests to give them time to vaccinate. Starting in October, students must have the Opportunity Pass].
You cannot visit patients in medical facilities or senior care/residential homes. The only exception terminally-ill patients and children under 14 years of age if the doctor gives advance permission.
Regarding medical care:
— You may receive emergency care without the Opportunity Pass.
— For scheduled inpatient medical care, you must have the Covid Pass or Covid certificates.
— For outpatient services, the medical care must be conducted “in a safe environment” and will require testing “depending on the epidemiological situation”.
Sources:
*************
johnplatinumgoss.com Lithuania - https://bit.ly/3BCGY9u
Gluboco Lietuva Tweet: - https://bit.ly/2YPVZ9U
https://rumble.com/vnry2z-lithuania-vaccine-tyranny-passports-go-beyond-apartheid.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=3
An excerpt taken from Full Show UK Column News - 13th October 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bUhg3S81xpUR/
https://www.ukcolumn.org
In effect from 13 September 2021.
DuneDrifter - THIS MUST BE STOPPED.
The EU's strictly applied Health Passport in Lithuania
Without a Passport you cannot
You cannot visit any cafes or restaurants.
You cannot enter any non-essential stores.
You cannot enter any shopping center or large store.
You cannot receive beauty services (hair, nails, salons, etc).
You cannot use repair services which last longer than 15 minutes.
You cannot enter public indoor spaces.
You cannot enter a fitness centre, gym, or sauna.
You cannot attend outdoor events which have more than 500 people.
You cannot sit and read in libraries. You may only use the library to pick up and return books.
You cannot travel by train. [The government temporarily rescinded this restriction for now because it’s unworkable and causing chaos.]
You cannot enter banks or insurance agencies unless the purpose is to receive pensions or social benefits where the service lasts no more than 15 minutes.
Students cannot enter university without the Pass. [Because many students are not vaccinated, the government announced a grace period: until October, students may take free (i.e., government-paid) Covid tests to give them time to vaccinate. Starting in October, students must have the Opportunity Pass].
You cannot visit patients in medical facilities or senior care/residential homes. The only exception terminally-ill patients and children under 14 years of age if the doctor gives advance permission.
Regarding medical care:
— You may receive emergency care without the Opportunity Pass.
— For scheduled inpatient medical care, you must have the Covid Pass or Covid certificates.
— For outpatient services, the medical care must be conducted “in a safe environment” and will require testing “depending on the epidemiological situation”.
Sources:
*************
johnplatinumgoss.com Lithuania - https://bit.ly/3BCGY9u
Gluboco Lietuva Tweet: - https://bit.ly/2YPVZ9U
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