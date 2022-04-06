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And We Know 04. 06. 22.
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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4.6.22: Largest OP in the WORLD is taking place. EXPOSING the [DS]...it HAD to BE THIS WAY! Pray!

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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
 *Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/

Music

Battle Cry
Song by Rhythm Scott
https://artlist.io/song/14321/battle-cry?search=battle

Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/

Russia has a Biden laptop: https://t.me/RatchetTruth/37702

Those involved in pandemic should hang: https://t.me/RatchetTruth/37738

Barney Miller in 1981 predictive programming: https://t.me/awakenedspecies/2952

Biden lost: https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/21599

Solomon expose more on laptop: https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/21559

Grassley says more is coming out; https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/21559

Ukranians killing Ukrainians: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/20396

Kristina Lawson, president of CA medical board: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/20430

Liz on why Trump is picking up the pace: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/20711

Watters: The smoking gun: https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/52708

Jordan Maxwell exposes NWO: https://t.me/TRUTHSocial_TMTG/319

Colleges need to change: https://t.me/TRUTHSocial_TMTG/322

Kash Patel on the laptop with Tucker: https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/83016

Joe Rogan 75% of Big Pharma advertising: https://t.me/chiefnerd/3085

Desantis says focus on teaching what matters: https://t.me/VigilantFox/3810

People want Trump back: https://t.me/chiefnerd/3096

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Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg

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