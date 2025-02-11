Ukraine resells American weapons to Mexican cartels — Tucker Carlson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AMERICAN JOURNAL 2-11-25, 2nd HOUR
Tucker Carlson Accuses Ukraine Of Reselling US-Supplied Arms To Mexican Drug Cartels
https://www.infowars.com/posts/tucker-carlson-accuses-ukraine-of-reselling-us-supplied-arms-to-mexican-drug-cartels
--------
Video: Tom Homan Unmasks the ICE Leak Culprits—Homan has identified the source of these leaks, revealing that they may have originated from within the (FBI). He stated they will go to jail. They’re going to criminally prosecute
https://www.usasupreme.com/video-tom-homan-unmasks-the-ice-leak-culprits-and-they-wont-like-whats-coming/