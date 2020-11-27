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The Last 12 Hours • Attorney Leigh Dundas
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352 views • November 27, 2020
Hiighlights of Sydney Powell's Georgia Filng, the former Kansas Attorney General filing in 6 states and more based on the data in the Georgia filing, the Pennsylvania hearing, and the United States Supreme Court ruling from late last night.
#LetFreedomRing#
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#LetFreedomRing#
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