Antichrist Church of England may eliminate “Heavenly Father”

The Church of England was at a time in history the bastion of Anglican orthodoxy. The once-great church gave us the Authorized King James Version of the Holy Bible. And it sent missionaries to Africa, India, China, and many other parts of the world. Today the Church of England is apostate. According to news reports from London today, the Church of England may break with centuries of tradition by launching a major project on the use of gendered language in the Bible and Church services. God the Father could be referred to in non-gendered terms, and priests could stop using male pronouns He and Him when referring to God.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/7/23.

