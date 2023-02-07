Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Antichrist Church of England may eliminate “Heavenly Father”
88 views
channel image
TruNews
Published 17 hours ago |

The Church of England was at a time in history the bastion of Anglican orthodoxy. The once-great church gave us the Authorized King James Version of the Holy Bible. And it sent missionaries to Africa, India, China, and many other parts of the world. Today the Church of England is apostate. According to news reports from London today, the Church of England may break with centuries of tradition by launching a major project on the use of gendered language in the Bible and Church services. God the Father could be referred to in non-gendered terms, and priests could stop using male pronouns He and Him when referring to God.

 

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/7/23.

 

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

 

The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf

 

It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day

Keywords
heavenly fatherchurch of englandantichrist churchgender neutral godgeneral synodhelen king

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket