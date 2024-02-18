Woman's skull ripped apart by VAXX poison injections

https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1755969161342132406
Tennessee, Emily Bingham Unkle.
"2nd dose took 10 min" #Pfizer
"This is a weird one folks: yesterday morning I was driving J and carpool kids to school when I had a seizure. I woke up in the ER fully and found out by the middle of the day that I have a brain tumor." (Feb 2024)
6:57 AM · Feb 9, 2024
