Ep. 1970: Just Say NO to HR 8455

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I've done a rant, narrated footnotes & presented my commentary:
* H.R. 8445 (118th): To amend title 38, United States Code, and the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act to provide for the eligibility of United States citizens who serve in the Israeli Defense Forces for certain protections relating ...... to such service
https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/118/hr8445
* Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.) - AIPAC Tracker
https://www.trackaipac.com/states/pennsylvania?rq=Guy%20
* Rep. Max Miller (R-Ohio) - AIPAC Tracker
https://www.trackaipac.com/states/ohio?rq=Max%20Miller
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#IDF #VeteransAffairs #ForeignInfluences #Nullification2026 #DemoniacResistance