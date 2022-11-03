Create New Account
11.2.22 THEY want AMNESTY Work TOGETHER CRYING for HELP! MSM Falling apart! DESPERATION! PRAY!
High Hopes
Published 19 days ago |
LT of And We Know


Nov 2, 2022


The verse that comes to mind is Vengeance is MINE saith the LORD! Their crimes against humanity are slowly unfolding… and right on CUE, they are begging for everyone to be KIND! We didn’t know what we were doing Etc, ETC.. .this election is going to erupt soon.. we will see Bolsonaro in BRAZIL also.. maybe what may be coming our way?


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1r46ac-11.2.22-they-want-amnesty-work-together-crying-for-help-msm-falling-apart-d.html


Keywords
current eventsnewselectionchristianmainstream mediamsmcrimes against humanitybrazilamnestybolsonarofalling apartpower to the peopleltand we knowexposing evilwork together

