11.2.22 THEY want AMNESTY Work TOGETHER CRYING for HELP! MSM Falling apart! DESPERATION! PRAY!

LT of And We Know
Nov 2, 2022
The verse that comes to mind is Vengeance is MINE saith the LORD! Their crimes against humanity are slowly unfolding… and right on CUE, they are begging for everyone to be KIND! We didn’t know what we were doing Etc, ETC.. .this election is going to erupt soon.. we will see Bolsonaro in BRAZIL also.. maybe what may be coming our way?
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1r46ac-11.2.22-they-want-amnesty-work-together-crying-for-help-msm-falling-apart-d.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.