BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CREATE PHONY CRISIS - (WITH DUTCH SUBS) - ER IS GEEN CORONA KILLER VIRUS
What is happening
What is happening
9779 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
76 views • September 14, 2021
PointOfAttention

Point Of Attention


ER BESTAAT GEEN CORONA KILLER VIRUS, PUNT UIT. De Simpsons-cartoon voorspelt de uitbraak van een fictief epidemisch virus genaamd Pendora (Corona) door de CDC en de noodzaak van wereldwijde quarantaine! Deze cartoon is gemaakt door globalisten. Een van de methoden van globalisten is om gedachten te manipuleren door middel van films, tekenfilms, muziek en boeken. Sterker nog, door de kracht van de media plaatsen ze hun programma's in het onderbewustzijn van het publiek.
Met dank aan Wees de Weerstand. Bezoek hun website: www.weesdeweerstand.nl en als je wilt kun je hen steunen.
*
THERE IS NO CORONA KILLER VIRUS, TERM. The Simpsons cartoon predicts the CDC's outbreak of a fictional epidemic virus called Pendora (Corona) and the need for global quarantine! This cartoon was created by globalists. One of the methods of globalists is to manipulate thoughts through movies, cartoons, music, and books. In fact, through the power of the media, they place their programs in the subconscious of the public.
Special thanks to 'Be the Resistance'. Visit their website: www.weesdeweerstand.nl
Keywords
vaccinecoronacreatesars-cov-2plandemicscamdemicpoint of attention
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Depopulation Race: Why the Globalists Are Killing Us Before We Can Revolt

The Depopulation Race: Why the Globalists Are Killing Us Before We Can Revolt

Mike Adams
Sen. Rand Paul Blocks Rushed Attempt to Pass KOSA Without a Vote

Sen. Rand Paul Blocks Rushed Attempt to Pass KOSA Without a Vote

Douglas Harrington
Pentagon Data Breach Exposes Personal Information of 2.76 Million Military, Civilian Personnel

Pentagon Data Breach Exposes Personal Information of 2.76 Million Military, Civilian Personnel

Garrison Vance
Bill Gates Warns AI Could Cause a Billion Deaths, Urges Regulation

Bill Gates Warns AI Could Cause a Billion Deaths, Urges Regulation

Chase Codewell
Data Centers Could Sink Republicans in November Midterm Elections

Data Centers Could Sink Republicans in November Midterm Elections

Chase Codewell
Experts Outline Three-Day Emergency Food Storage Guidance

Experts Outline Three-Day Emergency Food Storage Guidance

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy