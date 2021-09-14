CREATE PHONY CRISIS - (WITH DUTCH SUBS) - ER IS GEEN CORONA KILLER VIRUS

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Point Of Attention
ER BESTAAT GEEN CORONA KILLER VIRUS, PUNT UIT. De Simpsons-cartoon voorspelt de uitbraak van een fictief epidemisch virus genaamd Pendora (Corona) door de CDC en de noodzaak van wereldwijde quarantaine! Deze cartoon is gemaakt door globalisten. Een van de methoden van globalisten is om gedachten te manipuleren door middel van films, tekenfilms, muziek en boeken. Sterker nog, door de kracht van de media plaatsen ze hun programma's in het onderbewustzijn van het publiek.
Met dank aan Wees de Weerstand. Bezoek hun website: www.weesdeweerstand.nl en als je wilt kun je hen steunen.
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THERE IS NO CORONA KILLER VIRUS, TERM. The Simpsons cartoon predicts the CDC's outbreak of a fictional epidemic virus called Pendora (Corona) and the need for global quarantine! This cartoon was created by globalists. One of the methods of globalists is to manipulate thoughts through movies, cartoons, music, and books. In fact, through the power of the media, they place their programs in the subconscious of the public.
Special thanks to 'Be the Resistance'. Visit their website: www.weesdeweerstand.nl