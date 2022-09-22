RUSSIAN MASS MOBILIZATION/DRAFT UNDERWAY-PUTIN WARNS WILL USE ALL WEAPONS AVAILABLE*MASS PROTESTS*

To Set Up An Appointment For Vedic Astrology Charts-Energy Work-Spiritual Coaching Please Email Us At Either [email protected] [email protected] Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Services Available Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spiritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected] Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/ClintEhrlich/status/1572702498980524033 https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11233965/Ukraine-war-Putin-announces-partial-military-mobilisation-Russia.html https://sputniknews.com/20220921/chinese-army-should-focus-on-preparing-for-real-hostilities-xi-jinping-says-1101058451.html https://www.rt.com/russia/563278-russia-increase-military-hardware-production/ https://twitter.com/jason_corcoran/status/1572530042361774081 https://twitter.com/igorsushko/status/1572667007757332481 https://twitter.com/Gerashchenko_en/status/1572509020577206277 https://twitter.com/A_SHEKH0VTS0V/status/1572519911049789440 https://twitter.com/davenewworld_2/status/1572631221980758016 https://twitter.com/igorsushko/status/1572622814297071616 https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1572649887493410818 https://twitter.com/ekaterinaNWO/status/1572545177046388737 https://twitter.com/W7VOA/status/1572595611358093313?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1572595611358093313%7Ctwgr%5E798af92310d629f1e96a3eaae47e13cf94a07dbf%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5237837%2Fpg3 https://twitter.com/sotiridi/status/1572568782748680194 https://www.thedailybeast.com/russian-aviation-scientist-anatoly-gerashchenko-falls-to-his-death-in-latest-plunge-mystery https://tnc.news/2022/08/29/trudeau-residence1/ https://twitter.com/FridaGhitis/status/1572350814882267137 https://www.zerohedge.com/political/polls-americans-oppose-increasing-ukraine-aid-defending-global-democracy https://twitter.com/Kiborgzzz/status/1572668249451659264?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1572668249451659264%7Ctwgr%5Edc0e1aebe15caf8a0389c46136910d16bc2e4fcd%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5237837%2Fpg2
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.