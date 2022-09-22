RUSSIAN MASS MOBILIZATION/DRAFT UNDERWAY-PUTIN WARNS WILL USE ALL WEAPONS AVAILABLE*MASS PROTESTS*

To Set Up An Appointment For Vedic Astrology Charts-Energy Work-Spiritual Coaching Please Email Us At Either [email protected] [email protected] Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Services Available Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spiritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected] Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/ClintEhrlich/status/1572702498980524033 https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11233965/Ukraine-war-Putin-announces-partial-military-mobilisation-Russia.html https://sputniknews.com/20220921/chinese-army-should-focus-on-preparing-for-real-hostilities-xi-jinping-says-1101058451.html https://www.rt.com/russia/563278-russia-increase-military-hardware-production/ https://twitter.com/jason_corcoran/status/1572530042361774081 https://twitter.com/igorsushko/status/1572667007757332481 https://twitter.com/Gerashchenko_en/status/1572509020577206277 https://twitter.com/A_SHEKH0VTS0V/status/1572519911049789440 https://twitter.com/davenewworld_2/status/1572631221980758016 https://twitter.com/igorsushko/status/1572622814297071616 https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1572649887493410818 https://twitter.com/ekaterinaNWO/status/1572545177046388737 https://twitter.com/W7VOA/status/1572595611358093313?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1572595611358093313%7Ctwgr%5E798af92310d629f1e96a3eaae47e13cf94a07dbf%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5237837%2Fpg3 https://twitter.com/sotiridi/status/1572568782748680194 https://www.thedailybeast.com/russian-aviation-scientist-anatoly-gerashchenko-falls-to-his-death-in-latest-plunge-mystery https://tnc.news/2022/08/29/trudeau-residence1/ https://twitter.com/FridaGhitis/status/1572350814882267137 https://www.zerohedge.com/political/polls-americans-oppose-increasing-ukraine-aid-defending-global-democracy https://twitter.com/Kiborgzzz/status/1572668249451659264?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1572668249451659264%7Ctwgr%5Edc0e1aebe15caf8a0389c46136910d16bc2e4fcd%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5237837%2Fpg2