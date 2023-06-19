Joe Rogan Interviews Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (The Complete, Unedited Interview - Episode #1999)

(June 15, 2023) This is probably the best interview of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to date, simply because Joe Rogan actually lets the man talk. RFK Jr. is an attorney, founder of Children’s Health Defense, and author of the best selling book 'The Real Anthony Fauci'.
Joe Rogan's Website: https://www.joerogan.com/
Joe Rogan on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/3DQfcTY4viyXsIXQ89NXvg
Thanks go to Sunfellow on COVID-19: https://rumble.com/c/SunfellowCovid19
