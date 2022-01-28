Ground breaking 10 minute trick to reverse most diseases discovered by the “Wim Hof Method”

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No man since the beginning of time has ever made such a contribution to science regarding exactly what the human body is really capable of, than the “ICE MAN” WIM HOF. When Wim Hof was born On April 20th 1959 ...No one would have known then the groundbreaking discoveries he would unearth in his lifetime. He has now proved with solid scientific studies that what we PREVIOUSLY believed to be true about the body WAS WRONG.