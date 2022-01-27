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Mo. Rinos try to push a new election map that favors the left
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40 views • January 27, 2022
Redistricting has been a hot topic in the state of Missouri. Former Missouri governor and U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens says the new maps are significantly skewed to favor the Democrats. One America's Christina Bobb talks with Greitens about what a fair map would look like in Missouri.
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