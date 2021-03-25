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South Dakota Gov. Noem is being misunderstood, thus wrongly criticized. She's strategic.
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61 views • March 25, 2021
There is a lot of reaction going on in the conservative camp over Kristy Noem's recent move to protect women's sports, much like what is happening with Sidney Powell's recent court filing. We need to use our heads and not turn on our strongest supporters.
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