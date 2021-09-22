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CEYLON: ARE YOU STILL GOING TO TAKE THE KILL SHOT?
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43 views • September 22, 2021
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CEYLON: https://odysee.com/@ceylon:1
https://odysee.com/@ceylon:1/...are-you-still-going-to-take-the-KILL-SHOT:6
...are you still going to take the KILL SHOT?
BREAKING – 30,305 people died within 21 days of having a Covid-19 Vaccine in England during the first 6 months of 2021 according to ONS data
https://theexpose.uk/2021/09/15/30k-people-died-within-21-days-of-having-a-covid-19-vaccine-in-england/
1.2 million reasons why you should NOT allow your child to get the Covid-19 Vaccine – UK Government releases 33rd update on Adverse Reactions to the Covid-19 Vaccines
https://theexpose.uk/2021/09/17/1-2-million-reasons-why-you-should-not-allow-your-child-to-get-the-covid-19-vaccine/
https://www.bitchute.com
CEYLON: https://odysee.com/@ceylon:1
https://odysee.com/@ceylon:1/...are-you-still-going-to-take-the-KILL-SHOT:6
...are you still going to take the KILL SHOT?
BREAKING – 30,305 people died within 21 days of having a Covid-19 Vaccine in England during the first 6 months of 2021 according to ONS data
https://theexpose.uk/2021/09/15/30k-people-died-within-21-days-of-having-a-covid-19-vaccine-in-england/
1.2 million reasons why you should NOT allow your child to get the Covid-19 Vaccine – UK Government releases 33rd update on Adverse Reactions to the Covid-19 Vaccines
https://theexpose.uk/2021/09/17/1-2-million-reasons-why-you-should-not-allow-your-child-to-get-the-covid-19-vaccine/
https://www.bitchute.com
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