EXTREMELY RARE COMBAT FOOTAGE ON UKRAINIAN POSITION NEAR KREMINNA - WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES
84 views
channel image
Stophypocrisy
Published Yesterday |

Like being there, up close and personal. A Russian soldier attacked a trench with Ukrainian soldiers in it and tried to force them to surrender. However, the Ukrainian soldiers, either from fear or stupidity ,did not understand who was in front of them or what to do and tried to convince the Russian soldier that they were “his own”,(They probably thought that the Russian soldier is a Ukrainian soldier,may be these Ukrainians were in shock) and they refused to drop their weapons.

Risking his life, the fighter tried to take the machine gun from the enemy, but he could not, and in the process of a scuffle, he destroyed the Ukrainian soldiers who continued to resist and refused to surrender.

Keywords
warukrainerussian

