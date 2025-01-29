BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Power of Methylene Blue | Dr. Steve Warren & Dan Schmidt | THE DR. JOY. KONG PODCAST
240 views • 3 months ago

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8

The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM


Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Video Original Source & Video Description Credit: https://youtu.be/uGrmq0f22MU

Credit For Video And Description To: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZj1GQBWFM5sRAL0iQfcMAQ


The Power of Methylene Blue | Dr. Steve Warren & Dan Schmidt | THE DR. JOY. KONG PODCAST


Methylene Blue has been use medically for almost 150 years. It has been shown to have anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory, anti-psychotic, brain-boosting, mitochondria-enhancing, and longevity benefits. Dr. Steven Warren and Dan Schmidt educate us on how methylene blue works, its many uses, and how to use it. They are the team behind Best 365 Labs, who produces user-friendly and innovative formulations to enhance its various applications, such as clearing brain fog, neuro-regeneration, and ADHD symptom reduction. 


Additional Resources:


Joy Kong, M.D. is a UCLA-trained, triple board-certified physician (American Board of Psychiatry & Neurology, American Board of Addiction Medicine, American Board of Anti-Aging & Regenerative Medicine). Of her many accomplishments, the following are highlights: Founder/CEO of Chara Health USA (formerly known as Uplyft Longevity Center) in Los Angeles, California, where she specializes in stem cell therapy, ketamine therapy, as well as a wide range of therapeutic modalities to enhance overall health and combat diseases in a holistic approach, esp. by enhancing the body’s innate regenerative potentials. Founder/President of American Academy of Integrative Cell Therapy (AAICT.org), where she provides training to physicians on the science, clinical evidence and safe protocols in Stem Cell Therapy. Published author in scientific journals in regenerative medicine research and developer of unique regenerative medicine products and protocols. Founder/CEO of Chara Biologics, a company dedicated to providing cutting-edge regenerative medicine products in the US and to the global market. Dr. Kong was recognized for her contribution to the field of regenerative medicine and awarded the “Top Doctor of the Year in Stem Cell Therapy” and “Empowered Woman of the Year” in 2019, as well as “Stem Cell Doctor of the Decade” in 2021 by the prestigious IAOTP (International Association of Top Professionals). Dr. Kong’s memoir Tiger of Beijing has garnered tremendous interest, and was named “2020 Book of the Year” from IAOTP and showcased at Time Square. Our content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as medical or health advice. Please consult with your doctor /healthcare provider if you have any questions about your medical condition.


Dr. Steven E. Warren MD, Ph.D

Steve Warren MD is a triple boarded physician who has practiced for over 35 years. He completed medical school at George Washington University and then finished a family medicine residency and preventive medicine residency. He has practiced as a rural medicine physician, a geriatric physician, and an addiction specialist. He is currently a regenerative/longevity physician focusing on genomics (DNA and epigenetics) and determining the root cause of chronic illnesses. He is a methylene blue expert and has developed long-covid treatments. He is using cutting-edge stem cell procedures, peptides, hormone therapies, IV nutrition, etc. He runs Regenerative Wellness Center combining personalized medicine with aesthetic practice. He is devoted to improving your healthspan as affordably and fast as possible.


Dan Schmidt

Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Best 365 Labs. Dan has extensive experience in therapeutic medical devices and treatments in

methylene bluemethylene blue benefitsmethylene blue sciencemethylene blue protocolmethylene blue interviewthe power of methylene blue dr steve warren and dan schmidt the dr joy kong podcastthe power of methylene bluemethylene blue dr steve warrenmethylene blue dan schmidtmethylene blue dr joy kongmethylene blue dr interview
