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VIDEO: Black Man In Portland Pushes Back Against ANTIFA Agitators Invading His Neighborhood
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179 views • September 21, 2020
Alex Jones presents video footage of a black man in Portland, Oregon who gets in the face of ANTIFA members who have invaded his neighborhood from afar to agitate its inhabitants and drum up violent revolution.
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