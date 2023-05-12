No Bake Lemon Cake

CRUST

1 cup HRS Organic Almonds

2 Tablespoons HRS Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil (melted)

2 Tablespoons HRS Premium Manuka Honey MGO 514+

1/4 teaspoon HRS Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground





FILLING

1.5 cup HRS Organic Raw Cashews (soaked)

1/2 cup lemon juice

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1/4 cup HRS Premium Manuka Honey MGO 514+

1/4 cup HRS Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil (melted)

1/2 tsp HRS Organic Turmeric Root Powder (for coloring)









1. Add almonds to a blender. Blend until fine, powdery flour is achieved. Be careful not to blend over or it will turn into almond butter. Set it aside.

2. To make the filling, add cashews, lemon juice and zest, honey, coconut oil, and turmeric powder to the blender. Blend until you have a smooth texture.

3. To make the crust, combine the blended almonds, coconut oil, honey and salt.

4. Transfer the crust mixture into a pan. Press it down evenly.

5. Pour the lemon filling over the crust then smooth the top.

6. Sprinkle some leftover lemon zest.

7. Set the pan on a flat surface in your freezer to set until firm, about 4 hours, or overnight.

8. To serve, thaw the cake for a few minutes before cutting it into slices. Enjoy!