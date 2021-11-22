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Thrive 1: What on Earth Will It Take? (2011) - English Subtitles
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108 views • November 22, 2021
THRIVE is an unconventional documentary that lifts the veil on what's REALLY going on in our world by following the money upstream -- uncovering the global consolidation of power in nearly every aspect of our lives. Weaving together breakthroughs in science, consciousness and activism, THRIVE offers real solutions, empowering us with unprecedented and bold strategies for reclaiming our lives and our future.
INTERVIEWS in THRIVE
Duane Elgin, Nassim Haramein, Steven Greer, Jack Kasher, Daniel Sheehan, Adam Trombly, Brian O'Leary, Vandana Shiva, John Gatto, Deepak Chopra, David Icke, Catherine Austin Fitts, G. Edward Griffin, Bill Still, John Perkins, Aqeela Sherrills, Evon Peter, Angel Kyodo Williams, Elisabet Sahtouris, Amy Goodman, and Barbara Marx Hubbard.
REVIEWS
"STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING, sit down, and watch this film! No REALLY, I mean it. This is one of the most IMPORTANT films I’ve seen…Thrive brings together the New Energy and Occupy movements in a coherent, well constructed synergy that EVERYONE should see NOW!"
-Mark Heley, Blogger
"THRIVE is more than a documentary relevant to the times. It is more than a well-researched and alarming insight into who really controls how the world works. It is a recipe and blueprint for how we can, each and every one of us, thrive in the way that the rest of nature does – easily, naturally and with expansive grace. For this last point alone, it is more than worth the time to see."
-Odyssey Magazine
Mirror: (Official Movie) THRIVE: What On Earth Will It Take?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lEV5AFFcZ-s
Visit: http://www.thrivemovement.com
INTERVIEWS in THRIVE
Duane Elgin, Nassim Haramein, Steven Greer, Jack Kasher, Daniel Sheehan, Adam Trombly, Brian O'Leary, Vandana Shiva, John Gatto, Deepak Chopra, David Icke, Catherine Austin Fitts, G. Edward Griffin, Bill Still, John Perkins, Aqeela Sherrills, Evon Peter, Angel Kyodo Williams, Elisabet Sahtouris, Amy Goodman, and Barbara Marx Hubbard.
REVIEWS
"STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING, sit down, and watch this film! No REALLY, I mean it. This is one of the most IMPORTANT films I’ve seen…Thrive brings together the New Energy and Occupy movements in a coherent, well constructed synergy that EVERYONE should see NOW!"
-Mark Heley, Blogger
"THRIVE is more than a documentary relevant to the times. It is more than a well-researched and alarming insight into who really controls how the world works. It is a recipe and blueprint for how we can, each and every one of us, thrive in the way that the rest of nature does – easily, naturally and with expansive grace. For this last point alone, it is more than worth the time to see."
-Odyssey Magazine
Mirror: (Official Movie) THRIVE: What On Earth Will It Take?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lEV5AFFcZ-s
Visit: http://www.thrivemovement.com
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