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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold 05/31/2022
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10 views • June 01, 2022
Our government, on the left and a lot on the right, our media, hollywood and the leftsits aournd this nation are doing nothing but destroying our Country. We have right on our side, Conservatives, yet the left is telling everyone we are traittors and sinners. When the lies are mostly coming from them on the left. It is time to take this nation back and restore our freedoms, before we don't have any anymore. The left says we need their policies to keep our freedoms but, they are in the process of taking totally over and when they do, our freedoms will mean nothing.
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