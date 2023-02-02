Colleges Lower Expectations For Latest Generation Of Lazy Students | Ep. 78

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As colleges have switched from virtual classes to on-campus lectures, professors are being forced to lower student expectations as a response to what they say are generational learning differences and overall laziness.
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