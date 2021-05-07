Inflation Raises Its Ugly Head: What Will The Fed Do Now?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Cause and Effect ... Supply & Demand ... These can never be abolished by central planners. Economic Laws and The Market always prevail over bureaucrats. To believe that politicians can endlessly hand out money that they do not have, and that The Fed can counterfeit trillions of dollars without serious economic repercussions, is to believe in the impossible. Reality always puts an end to fantasy.