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Globalists Scramble to Silence, Jail, Bankrupt ANY Resistance as World Awakens to Great Reset Agenda – FULL SHOW 4/5/22
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191 views • April 06, 2022
You have arrived at the tip of the spear in the information war! Watching and sharing this broadcast is VITAL to thwart the New World Order! Today’s broadcast includes a special guest delivering EXCLUSIVE intel on the bio labs in Ukraine! Tune in now!
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