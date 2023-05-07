Is the Biden White House Cracking Under Pressure? Ed Henry with Steve Bannon
With the continuing burden of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal, tensions between the Hunter Biden and White House legal teams, RFK Jr’s rise in the polls, and the continual pressure from Republican led investigations — is the Biden White House beginning to crack under pressure?
Steve Bannon joins Ed Henry to discuss.
