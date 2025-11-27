BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The real Genesis (3,22) 'Mission' AI. Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell. Zorro ranch. Sex, Genetics, Murder Trojan Horse
DavidWJones
DavidWJones
94 views • 1 day ago

mirrored from https://rumble.com/v72bbs4-the-real-genesis-322-mission-ai.-epstein-and-ghislaine-maxwell.-zorro-ranch.html  

see also ... A BBC Special report on the 'Mark of the Beast' Crispr Cas 9, Genomics. Woman's Ovaries & other target areas  https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/9ba00ae0-cfd7-45e7-9302-9daef977d9a3

Sources & links & Israel below .... David Knight Show "Mon Episode #2140: Bannon, Trump & Epstein" https://rumble.com/v71umna-mon-episode-2140-bannon-trump-and-epstein.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=aeac5b92-41f0-4e63-bf4d-17db9d6d5b4d


The Last American Vagabond https://old.bitchute.com/video/k9RsKdsSkPzi/


Call for an uprising https://old.bitchute.com/channel/t8nC0cCYksFH/ ... and here https://old.bitchute.com/video/IXxRbepvIjIW/


Whitney Webb - EPSTEIN Intelligence & the Global Network of Power - Peter McCormack Show 9-4-25 https://rumble.com/v6yj9ey-whitney-webb-epstein-intelligence-and-the-global-network-of-power-peter-mcc.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=d03e5e53-035a-4a60-b57c-e6bf43f171fb


CALIN GEORGESCU, Secrets of the United Nations https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iEZ7OwjNLDQ ..... and briefer edited version https://rumble.com/v2r5wke-8-million-children-simply-disappear-each-year-calin-georgescu.html?e9s=src_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_upp_a


Real EPSTEIN COVER UP Story Too Dangerous For The Public To Hear https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7cEFAjO_vc0


Statius channel https://old.bitchute.com/channel/yXjMY9BFuILx/


Israel vaccinations in (vaids etc)


Israel & Zion, deep attacks upon Israel & Zion by 'Covid' Injections ( נמרוד בראשית י ותהלים83) https://rumble.com/v2hzgjk-april-13-2023.html?e9s=src_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_upp_a


HIV Vaids in the Vaccine outbreak in Israel 2021 2022 Immune system destruction, deaths & injuries https://rumble.com/v2hzr9w-hiv-vaids-in-the-v-accine-outbreak-in-isreal-2021-2022-immune-system-destru.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=d7bbaf8d-c5ff-4f93-a7ae-ec16ce91af66


Vaids, Aids, Hiv & links to Covid. Del Bigtree, Highwire "An Inconvenient Study" r.e. 'Post Vaccination Syndrome' (PVS now treated in hospitals) https://rumble.com/v6zbgwa-vaids-aids-hiv-and-links-to-covid.-del-bigtree-highwire-an-inconvenient-stu.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=6718378a-8e6a-4d52-9897-48f989947d4d


dnarnagenomics
