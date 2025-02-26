Now Or Never

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DOGE Ultimatum
* Federal employees were given a second chance to respond re: their weekly accomplishments.
* A million ‘workers’ blew off Elon Musk’s e-mail.
* If you don’t respond, it means you did nothing — or maybe you don’t exist.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (25 February 2025)
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6369322280112