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Ice Age Farmer: Farmers Panic, Can't Get Supplies to Grow Food (John Podesta) [03.11.2021]
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12551 views • November 03, 2021
Note: How are the Pedophile Satanist John Podesta involved in UN Agenda 2030?
See this video and get the answer... John Podesta's background ?
#Pedophilia #ChildTraffiking #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Transgender #Pedogate #Pervywood #OutOfShadows #FallCaball #Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #FBIpedophileSymbols #WikiLeaksEmailArchive #EpsteinIsland #JohnPodesta #ArtGallery #Marina Abramovic #SpiritCooking #HillaryClinton #BillClinton #PlannedParenthood #BarakObama #AnthonyWeiner #HunterBidenLaptop #Frazzledrip #SnuffFilm #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and much more...
FULL SHOW NOTES and links: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/11/02/farmers-panic-cant-get-supplies-to-grow-food/
Around the world, farmers are panicking as they are unable to get the supplies they need to produce food, from fertilizers to herbicides to tractor parts. India has setup a "War Room" for fertilizers after China stopped exports of DAP, prompting farmers to riot to obtain the product they need. Many nations are now limiting exports of food and these inputs, so that they may feed their own people. This was all foreseen by the Food Chain Reaction Game, which--like Event 201--announced this engineered crisis, and pre-scripted the solution. Christian breaks it down in this important Ice Age Farmer broadcast.
ice.age.farmer
36238 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YK2RpvxCsNUt/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iceagefarmer/
https://t.me/iceagefarmer
https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
https://paypal.me/iaf2022
https://iceagefarmer.com/support
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group: http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share: http://thevictoryseed.org
IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming: http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/History
Maps from previous cycles: http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Strategic_Relocation:_Maps
Join the email list - stay connected: http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
See this video and get the answer... John Podesta's background ?
#Pedophilia #ChildTraffiking #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Transgender #Pedogate #Pervywood #OutOfShadows #FallCaball #Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #FBIpedophileSymbols #WikiLeaksEmailArchive #EpsteinIsland #JohnPodesta #ArtGallery #Marina Abramovic #SpiritCooking #HillaryClinton #BillClinton #PlannedParenthood #BarakObama #AnthonyWeiner #HunterBidenLaptop #Frazzledrip #SnuffFilm #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and much more...
FULL SHOW NOTES and links: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/11/02/farmers-panic-cant-get-supplies-to-grow-food/
Around the world, farmers are panicking as they are unable to get the supplies they need to produce food, from fertilizers to herbicides to tractor parts. India has setup a "War Room" for fertilizers after China stopped exports of DAP, prompting farmers to riot to obtain the product they need. Many nations are now limiting exports of food and these inputs, so that they may feed their own people. This was all foreseen by the Food Chain Reaction Game, which--like Event 201--announced this engineered crisis, and pre-scripted the solution. Christian breaks it down in this important Ice Age Farmer broadcast.
ice.age.farmer
36238 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YK2RpvxCsNUt/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iceagefarmer/
https://t.me/iceagefarmer
https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
https://paypal.me/iaf2022
https://iceagefarmer.com/support
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group: http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share: http://thevictoryseed.org
IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming: http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/History
Maps from previous cycles: http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Strategic_Relocation:_Maps
Join the email list - stay connected: http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
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