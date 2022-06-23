MASS VACCINE DEATH! - MILLIONS Have Died! - Studies Show 163% INCREASE IN DEATH!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & SURVIVAL RESOURCES HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!





STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/





OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/





Josh Sigurdson reports on 9 new studies plus a large quantity of past studies showing a mass increase in death from the so-called covid vaccines as Lincoln National Insurance, the 5th largest insurance provider in the United States comes out with numbers showing a 163% increase in death year over year since the jab came out, with only a 9% increase in 2020.

This is apocalyptic and is truly sickening considering the revised increased push to jab small children.

VAERS shows 50,000 injured children from the jab. And they only account for around 1 to 10% of cases being documented.

British data shows millions have died, coming from their own government website.

Pfizer documents show infertility and a large increase in autoimmune disorders. They also show a 4000% increase in shingles which is now being blamed on "Monkeypox."

We look at info from the United States, Australia, Britain, Canada, Israel and many more locations around the world as studies PILE UP!





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:

https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/

Or SPOTIFY:

https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME





FIND US on Rokfin HERE:

https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia





FIND US on SOVREN HERE:

https://sovren.media/u/wam/





FIND US on Gettr HERE:

https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia





See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media





JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:

https://www.iambanned.com/





JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia





JOIN US On BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/





JOIN US On Flote:

https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson





JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:

https://odysee.com/@WAM:0





BUY WAM NFTs HERE:

https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia





JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314





FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:

https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!





Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia





DONATE PAYPAL HERE:

[email protected]





Help keep independent media alive!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2022