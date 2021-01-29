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More Details on Luigi's Mansion 3DS! Launch Date, Amiibo Functionality and, more!| Nintendo News
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1 view • January 29, 2021
Published on YouTube: August 22, 2018
In today's video I look over the many things revealed on the remake of Luigi's Mansion.
In today's video I look over the many things revealed on the remake of Luigi's Mansion.
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