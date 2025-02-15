BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
It’s The Left Who Are Creating A Constitutional Crisis
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
120 views • 2 months ago

In the face of what many see as an egregious judicial overreach into the Trump administration's policy implementation, Vice President JD Vance recently challenged the courts' encroachment on the Executive Branch's constitutional prerogatives. It is undoubtedly time to re-establish the Separation of Powers based on the US Constitution.


Vance’s arguments center on an accurate reading and understanding of the fundamental principle of the Separation of Powers. His interpretation—which has been validated over the years in various US Supreme Court Rulings—highlights how anti-Trump judicial actions have repeatedly attempted to usurp the Executive Branch's rightful authority over key functions like military command and prosecutorial discretion, not to mention its exclusive purview of branch organizational operations.


The Separation of Powers doctrine, codified in the Articles of the US Constitution that establishes the three branches of government, is meant to ensure that each branch of government checks the others to prevent any one from becoming too powerful. However, judicial activism, such as what we see in the politically motivated actions of today’s courts against Trump’s executive actions, can upset this balance by allowing the judiciary to encroach on the powers of the legislative or executive branches...


ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/its-the-left-who-are-creating-a-constitutional


25% Off Annual Subscription for podcast listeners:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/UUSA

trumpfree speechnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutiondeep stateus constitutionpodcasttruthtrump administrationusamediamagawokejudicial activismconstitutional crisisseparation of powerslawfareneomarxismjd vancejudicial overreachexecutive authority
