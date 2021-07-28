© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many Fishers: Bizarro World De Blasio 'Vaccine Disinformation Killing People'! It Is On! [27.07.2021]
Follow
1
Share
Report
30 views • July 28, 2021
They're apparently not holding back.
Outright accusing these people of murder without any of them being able to face their accuser.
Wow! We should not be surprised but these people are absolute psychopaths aye!
They're baiting everyone who thinks critically to rebel and it's a trap!
Thesis-Antithesis. Order Out of Chaos.
God bless you all and remember, be wise as serpents but gentle as doves :)
Many Fishers
3483 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pZy3GOhxxyeA/
Outright accusing these people of murder without any of them being able to face their accuser.
Wow! We should not be surprised but these people are absolute psychopaths aye!
They're baiting everyone who thinks critically to rebel and it's a trap!
Thesis-Antithesis. Order Out of Chaos.
God bless you all and remember, be wise as serpents but gentle as doves :)
Many Fishers
3483 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pZy3GOhxxyeA/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.