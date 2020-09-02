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I haven't seen this in 55 years of practicing law | Alan Dershowitz
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26 views • September 02, 2020
Constitutional scholar Alan Dershowitz comments exclusively on the DC Circuit Court of Appeals decision not to dismiss the Michael Flynn case, his predictions come to fruition on case decisions and reaction to apparent vested interests in the case, and beyond. - with Newsmax TV's Sean Spicer and Emerald Robinson
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