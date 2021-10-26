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Food Crisis - Are You Prepared?
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41 views • October 26, 2021
Supply Chain Breakdown - Cyber Attack - Fuel Crisis - Labor Problems all combined and we are looking at a FOOD CRISIS!
LINKS
IceAgeFarmer - https://www.bitchute.com/video/vCzvpsNjDV1X/
Freight Waves - https://www.freightwaves.com/news/unprecedented-freight-demand-labor-challenges-next-year-heartland-express-says
Fox Business - https://www.foxbusiness.com/money/food-prices-up-tremendously-billionaire-supermarket-owner
National Observer - https://www.nationalobserver.com/2021/10/22/news/fears-grow-global-energy-crisis-could-lead-famine-vulnerable-nations
KMVT - https://www.kmvt.com/2021/10/24/us-schools-face-food-shortage/
Brownfield Ag News - https://brownfieldagnews.com/news/national-security-agencies-issue-cyber-threat-advisory-for-food-and-ag-sector/
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
LINKS
IceAgeFarmer - https://www.bitchute.com/video/vCzvpsNjDV1X/
Freight Waves - https://www.freightwaves.com/news/unprecedented-freight-demand-labor-challenges-next-year-heartland-express-says
Fox Business - https://www.foxbusiness.com/money/food-prices-up-tremendously-billionaire-supermarket-owner
National Observer - https://www.nationalobserver.com/2021/10/22/news/fears-grow-global-energy-crisis-could-lead-famine-vulnerable-nations
KMVT - https://www.kmvt.com/2021/10/24/us-schools-face-food-shortage/
Brownfield Ag News - https://brownfieldagnews.com/news/national-security-agencies-issue-cyber-threat-advisory-for-food-and-ag-sector/
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
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