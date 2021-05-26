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Interview with Attorney Mike Hugo - The Man Who Took Down Vaccine Manufacturer's Before 1986
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134 views • May 26, 2021
In this video Mike Hugo (Attorney) goes into how winning lawsuits against vaccine makers changed after The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 was signed into law by United States President Ronald Reagan as part of a larger health bill on November 14, 1986. This bill was created to eliminate the potential financial liability of vaccine manufacturers due to vaccine injury claims. Mike Hugo dealt with pharmaceutical,, environmental and toxic litigation. While working for a law firm his first trial was with a vaccine case. He enjoyed the complexity of the drug companies and pharmaceutical issues that led to him to represent children who were injured by vaccines. He won many vaccine cases before the Bill of 1986 was amended.
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Also Feel Free to Support this Great Content and Join Our New Online Community at https://www.patreon.com/WonHeartTV and Join our email list at WonHeartinfo.Org
All media content provided by WonHeart is intended for entertainment or educational purposes only. None of this content is intended to offer, or replace qualified educators or related advice. WonHeart accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever and the information contained in our website, videos, programs, services and/or products is for educational and informational purposes only, and is made available to you as self-help tools for your own use.
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