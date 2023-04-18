Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MINDS FEST 2023 AUSTIN - Alex Jones full commentary
7 views
channel image
Know What's Right
Published 16 hours ago |

This was clipped from the full 4 hour broadcast right before Alex Jones arrives to right after he leaves. Luke Rudkowski takes the first question shown here from Bill Ottman before Alex Jones makes entry to destroy the leftist garbage coming from Deep Blue Destiny, who approves of government tyranny sometimes, it just "depends".

Ian Crossland, Bryan Callen on the left.
Adam Candeub and Jack Posobiec on the right.


Minds Fest was on 4-15-23

JOIN THE GREAT MIGRATION TO MINDS.

https://www.minds.com/cashdaily/

Keywords
texasalexjonesmindsaustindestinysocialmediabillottmanmindsfest

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket