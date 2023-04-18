MINDS FEST 2023 AUSTIN - Alex Jones full commentary

This was clipped from the full 4 hour broadcast right before Alex Jones arrives to right after he leaves. Luke Rudkowski takes the first question shown here from Bill Ottman before Alex Jones makes entry to destroy the leftist garbage coming from Deep Blue Destiny, who approves of government tyranny sometimes, it just "depends".
Ian Crossland, Bryan Callen on the left.
Adam Candeub and Jack Posobiec on the right.
Minds Fest was on 4-15-23
JOIN THE GREAT MIGRATION TO MINDS.
https://www.minds.com/cashdaily/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.